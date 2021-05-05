ENTERTAINMENT

Police will question Parvathy?: Sembaruthi

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Sembaruthi is famous Zee Tamil show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Peoples loves the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Akhila questioned Parvathy. Viewers will see that police will question Parvathy.

In Today’s episode we see; Parvathy fears what will she answer to Akhila? What she is going to do for engagement expenses? She starts to search money everwhere in that room. She informs this matter to Adhi. Adhi asks her to hide this matter from all till he come back. Vanaja and Uma are teases Parvathy. Parvathy informs to her father that money missing in her bag. Vanaja didn’t never expects this to happen. Parvathy informs this to her brother in law and Father in law too. Adhi reaches to home. Vanaja fears to get caught so she plans to do something to escape from the problem. She blames Parvathy for it. Akhila comes down and notices all are sad she questions them what happened? Just then Gajendran comes there. She welcomes him in.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Akhila will ask Parvathy to give 1lakhs to Gajendran. Adhi will manage the situation. Parvathy will give the amount but Akhila will question her doesn’t she gave 2000rs notes to her? She will ask then how come all these 500rs notes now? Vanaja will think that she will get caught. Police will enquire Parvathy Is she doubt anyone. Vanaja will shiver there. Vanaja and Uma will try to hide money from their sight!

What will happen next? Will Police find out the culprits? Will Akhila teach a good lesson to Vanaja?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

25
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top