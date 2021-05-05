Police will question Parvathy?: Sembaruthi

Sembaruthi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Sembaruthi is famous Zee Tamil show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Peoples loves the love story between Adhi and Parvathy. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Akhila questioned Parvathy. Viewers will see that police will question Parvathy.

In Today’s episode we see; Parvathy fears what will she answer to Akhila? What she is going to do for engagement expenses? She starts to search money everwhere in that room. She informs this matter to Adhi. Adhi asks her to hide this matter from all till he come back. Vanaja and Uma are teases Parvathy. Parvathy informs to her father that money missing in her bag. Vanaja didn’t never expects this to happen. Parvathy informs this to her brother in law and Father in law too. Adhi reaches to home. Vanaja fears to get caught so she plans to do something to escape from the problem. She blames Parvathy for it. Akhila comes down and notices all are sad she questions them what happened? Just then Gajendran comes there. She welcomes him in.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Akhila will ask Parvathy to give 1lakhs to Gajendran. Adhi will manage the situation. Parvathy will give the amount but Akhila will question her doesn’t she gave 2000rs notes to her? She will ask then how come all these 500rs notes now? Vanaja will think that she will get caught. Police will enquire Parvathy Is she doubt anyone. Vanaja will shiver there. Vanaja and Uma will try to hide money from their sight!

What will happen next? Will Police find out the culprits? Will Akhila teach a good lesson to Vanaja?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.