TookHe won the Polish Michal Kwiatkowski (INEOS-Grenadiers) 56th edition of the Amstel Gold Race (WorldTour) after a sprint with his different teammate Frenchman Benot Kosnefroy (AG2R-Citron) very little after. Both men sequentially separated themselves from a group of eleven riders on the final lap of the local circuit. After 254.1 km and 33 total climbs of “Berg”, Kwiatkowski, who had to wait several minutes before being declared the winner, signed his second coronation in the race after the one achieved in 2015. For Cosnefroy, the “unofficial winner” was declared. First, the disappointment is huge.