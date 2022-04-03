Polish tennis star Inga Swietek beats Naomi Osaka to win Miami Open to rank No. 1

Sweetek won the match 6-4, 6-0.
In a brief speech after his victory, 20-year-old Svyatek thanked his team and fans and also sent a message to Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia for weeks: “Stay strong,” Svyatek said.
Following her recent win at Indian Wells and the sudden retirement of Ashleigh Barty, who took the No. 1 spot, Miami was already guaranteed to climb to the top of the women’s rankings ahead of the championships.
The rankings will be released on Monday.
Saturday’s win was historic for Sweetek – in more ways than one.
She is the fourth woman to win the Sunshine Double – both Indian Wells and Miami – with Victoria Azarenka last doing so in 2016 and the first player to win the first of three Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournaments.
