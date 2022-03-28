Polish woman in Buckinghamshire shows solidarity with Ukrainian moms by running 48 miles in 48 hours

A Polish woman in Britain is running 48 miles in 48 hours to show solidarity with Ukrainian mothers forced to leave their homes because of the war in Ukraine.

Jolanta Henstein, who lives in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, set herself the challenge of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours after seeing Ukrainian women and children affected by Russian aggression.

The accountant said photos of mothers and pregnant women trying to keep themselves and their babies safe were “inscribed in my mind”.

“I cannot escape the horrors they must be going through. Every day I feel helpless watching the news and I want to do something to let those moms know that I stand in solidarity with them,” said Ms Heinstein, a mother.

The challenge of his race, which culminates in…