Polished vs Unpolished: Know which lentils are more beneficial for your health – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Polished vs Unpolished: Know which lentils are more beneficial for your health

Polished vs Unpolished: Know which lentils are more beneficial for your health

All pulses are one of the most important nutrients of Indian food, especially for vegetarians. Pulses are the most important source of protein. Having said this, it becomes important that the pulses we buy are of the best quality, as well as guarantee optimal nutrition and health benefits.

Although polished lentils look shiny and attractive, is it really nutritious? Are we compromising the health of our family on the basis of aesthetics? Let us know why you should choose unpolished lentils instead of polished lentils.

Let’s first know what polishing is

Most pulses undergo an extensive process of polishing to provide shine before reaching the grocery store. Pulses are polished to enhance their shine and make them attractive. For which different polishing materials are used – such as nylon polish, leather and velvet polish and the most prevalent oil and water polish. By doing this each of the lentils gives a shiny look and uniformity.

Polished vs Unpolished Which lentils are more beneficial

Polishing is a multi-step process, in which pulses lose their natural nutrients. Unpolished lentils, for example, contain natural fiber in the form of husk, which clings to the lentils. During the polishing process, the polishing plants remove the husk and separate the natural fibers from the pulses.

While it is necessary to keep our digestive system healthy. The second thing is that unpolished lentils contain more protein than polished lentils. It helps us to get the taste as well as to reap the maximum nutritional benefits of natural nutrients.

One bowl of lentils every day can give you so many health benefits

1. beneficial for heart

Pulses are among the healthiest foods you eat. Unlike empty-calorie junk food, they are very nutritious food. According to experts, pulses are known to reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body and thus help in improving heart health.

