Poll: Do you know what the impact of Channel 4’s privatization will be?

Much of this will center around the impact of personalization on the broadcaster, its programming and, consequently, audiences.

Since Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed plans to privatize Channel 4, there has been much debate about whether the public service broadcaster should be sold.

Following a public consultation on the future of Channel 4, Doris issued a statement earlier this month on the broadcaster’s decision to sell.

The announcement sparked heated debate from many in the TV industry, with many expressing their concerns about the impact the move would have on Channel 4’s facilities and programs viewing viewers.

