Poll: Which is your favorite World Cup group for the Red Devils? i world cup 2022

Poll: Which is your favorite World Cup group for the Red Devils? i world cup 2022

With the exception of 3 countries, the participants’ area for the World Cup in Qatar is now fully known, tomorrow the draw for the group stage will take place in Doha. Belgium is placed in Pot 1. Find out what the other pots look like here and put together your ideal World Cup group for the Red Devils in our poll.

pot layout draw world cup 2022
pot 1 pot 2 pot 3 pot 4
Queue Mexico Senegal cameroon
Brazil Netherlands Iran Canada
Belgium Denmark Japan Ecuador
France Germany Morocco Saudi Arab
Argentina Uruguay Serbia Ghana
England Switzerland Poland Costa Rica/New Zealand
Spain Vs South Korea Peru/Australia or United Arab Emirates
Portugal Croatia Tunisia Wales/Ukraine or Scotland

In a draw, countries from the same federation cannot meet in the group stage. For example, a duel between Uruguay and Ecuador is not included in the groups.

European countries can…


Read Full News