Polling stations open for first round in mainland France

6:19 am: French will not be able to vote in Shanghai

The worst wave of Kovid-19 in China since the beginning of the epidemic will have an impact on the voting in France on Sunday. The French in Shanghai will not actually be able to vote because of imprisonment.

Under very strict health measures, 25 million Shanghans are forced to stay at home. In this context, “it was decided not to open polling stations in Shanghai”, indicates the French embassy. Despite “repeated steps”, including “at a higher level”, the embassy specifies that it has not been able to obtain disrespect for French voters from the authorities. For the second round, everything will depend on “development of local health standards”.

At the end of 2021, more than 7,000 French people were registered with the consulate in Shanghai, that is, more than half of the established French communities in mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macao).