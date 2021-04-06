Ponting praised Prithvi Shaw, said- many things meet Sachin Tendulkar – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed that in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), when Prithvi Shaw was going through a bad phase, he refused to bat on the nets. Ponting also hoped that this talented batsman must have improved his training habits for the better before the upcoming competition. Former Australia captain Ponting has been working with 21-year-old Prithvi for the last two seasons in Delhi Capitals. He recalled that when Prithvi went through a bad phase after scoring two half-centuries in the previous season, he refused to bat at the nets. Before the upcoming tournament in Chennai starting on April 9, Ponting said, “He had an interesting theory about his batting last year – when he is not scoring, he will not bat and when he is scoring, always Wants to bat.

He said, “He scored less than 10 runs in four or five matches and I was telling him that we should go to the nets and see where the problem lies.” And he looked into my eyes and said, no, I will not bat today. I did not understand this at all. Ponting said, “He might have changed.” I know that he has done a lot of work in the last few months, his theory may have changed and I hope that it would have happened because if we can get the best out of him then he can become a superstar player. Ponting is confident that Earth will perform effectively internationally. He said, “He may have changed his training habits for the better because (his success) is not just for the Delhi Capitals, I am sure you will see him playing a lot of cricket for India in the coming years.”

Ponting said that there are many similarities between Prithvi and the great batsman Sachin Tendulkar. He said, “That length is short…. (Sachin) Like Tendulkar but he hits the ball with great force on both front and back feet and plays spin quite well as well. After landing in the IPL. He was the top scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with the help of four centuries.