Pooja Bedi Is Vacationing In Goa With Fiance Manek Contractor – Movie Reviews Tamil Cinema Reviews, Bollywood Gossip – Tech TMT

Pooja Bedi is vacationing in Goa with fiance Manek Contractor: Part of Bollywood lives in Mumbai. The place many highly effective Bollywood stars are continuously happening holidays exterior Mumbai. The place as of late Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi is having fun with her vacation in Goa together with her fiancé Manek Contractor. Pooja Bedi has shared a few of her pictures on her social media account Twitter. The actress has additionally shared some movies. The movies of the actress are going viral as of late.

Pooja appears to be like very pleased in these photos and movies of Bedi. Sharing her video on social media, the actress wrote, “Get pleasure from a wholesome, pleased Goa. Free your thoughts. No concern. Life is about residing, not about being in captivity. A virus. Fearing masks for years and years, it’s clear that it’s not going away proper now. What could be your greatest remorse if you happen to die tomorrow after carrying a masks / lockdown for nearly a 12 months.Pooja Bedi is vacationing in Goa with fiance Manek Contractor - Movie Reviews Tamil Cinema Reviews, Bollywood Gossip


On this video of the actress, she says, “Being in Goa is a special pleasure.” Wanting on the actress, evidently she is totally in love with Manek. The place on this video she calls him Child. Pooja, sharing one other put up on social media, shared this video, writing, “I like Goa, there are lots of causes to like Goa.” Locations exterior welcome the locals, one of the best meals and most significantly my well being and enterprise in Goa.

pooja bedi birthday: interesting facts on actress pooja bedi - Navbharat Times Photogallery

Let me inform you, Pooja Bedi is the mom of actress Alaia Farnihavalwala. Jahan Alaya made her Bollywood debut final 12 months together with her movie Jawani Jaan. She was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan within the lead function within the movie. Pooja could be very near her daughter. In a latest interview, Alaia spoke overtly about her mom. He had stated that my mom has given me some freedom. The place the actress had informed that her mom additionally gave her many suggestions for marriage. Through which Pooja informed Alia that she ought to by no means get married earlier than the age of 30.

