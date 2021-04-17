ENTERTAINMENT

Pooja Bedi was trolled for not wearing a mask, and said by tweeting- 'Leader in entire country …'

Pooja Bedi alongside together with her fiance posted a video from Goa. Within the video, she appeared on a ship within the sea. Throughout this time he didn’t placed on a masks. He wrote that ‘locked in a cage and carrying a masks for a 12 months, fearing the virus, it’s clear that it’ll not go away’. After this tweet, customers began trolling them. Now Pooja has given her reply and mentioned that many leaders are additionally seen coming within the packages with out masks. Will all of them even be arrested?

Consumer tweeted

In actual fact, one consumer tweeted to DGP Goa and different officers that ‘the celebrities are asking individuals to interrupt the Kovid guidelines on Goa Seashore. With out carrying masks, they’re violating the foundations. The proof is within the type of video. Please impose a penalty on them below the foundations. ‘

Pooja Bedi replied

Replying to the consumer, Pooja mentioned that there is no such thing as a lockdown in Goa. He wrote that ‘1. Goa doesn’t have a lockdown.
2. It’s pure that one won’t put on masks whereas consuming, consuming (at airplanes, eating places or different public locations) or taking photographs / movies.
3. Leaders throughout the nation are posing in packages with out masks.
Will in addition they be arrested? ‘

Having fun with in Goa

On April 14, Pooja posted a video saying that she was ‘having fun with’ in Goa. After this, Pooja cameras her fiancé and says ‘My child.’ He wrote within the caption- ‘Anjoy, Goa to be wholesome, glad. Free your thoughts. no fears. To dwell life is to not dwell in captivity. Fearing a virus masks for a 12 months / years, it’s clear that it’s not going to go away. After carrying masks / lockdown for nearly a 12 months, for those who die tomorrow… what shall be your greatest remorse?

