ENTERTAINMENT

Pooja Hegde – Ram Charan Montage in the backdrop of the jungle: Acharya

Posted on
Loading...
Pooja Hegde - Ram Charan Montage in the backdrop of the jungle: Acharya
Pooja Hegde – Ram Charan Montage in the backdrop of the jungle: Acharya

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde Rajahmundry has joined the set of the much-awaited social message-oriented film Acharya, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with mega power star Ram Charan, who is making rapid progress towards Koratala Shiva.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Pooja will be seen in a cameo in the film. Acharya has Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It is known that, Pooja Hegde has stolen the hearts of the youth with her dance moves and expressions in the item dance number ‘Jigelu Rani’ of ‘Jigelu Rani’, directed by Sukumar.Rangasthalam’Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni.

Loading...

Sources close to the makers of Acharya revealed that Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for a song with mega power star Ram Charan, which is exclusively in a set produced in Maradumili. A montage song is being shot for 3 days under the supervision of Sekhar Master against the backdrop of the forest. The song comes at an important point in the narrative in Acharya and will also contribute to the progress of the story. According to the makers, the montage song is one of the major attractions of Acharya.

Loading...

Acharya also has Ajay, Tanikella Bharani, Jisshu Sengupta and Sonu Sood in the critical roles.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });