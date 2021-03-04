Pooja Hegde – Ram Charan Montage in the backdrop of the jungle: Acharya

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde Rajahmundry has joined the set of the much-awaited social message-oriented film Acharya, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with mega power star Ram Charan, who is making rapid progress towards Koratala Shiva.

Pooja will be seen in a cameo in the film. Acharya has Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It is known that, Pooja Hegde has stolen the hearts of the youth with her dance moves and expressions in the item dance number ‘Jigelu Rani’ of ‘Jigelu Rani’, directed by Sukumar.Rangasthalam’Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni.

Sources close to the makers of Acharya revealed that Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for a song with mega power star Ram Charan, which is exclusively in a set produced in Maradumili. A montage song is being shot for 3 days under the supervision of Sekhar Master against the backdrop of the forest. The song comes at an important point in the narrative in Acharya and will also contribute to the progress of the story. According to the makers, the montage song is one of the major attractions of Acharya.

Acharya also has Ajay, Tanikella Bharani, Jisshu Sengupta and Sonu Sood in the critical roles.

