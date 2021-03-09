Pooja Hegde’s shocking remuneration? – TheMiracleTech

The extremely beautiful and talented Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actresses of the current top league actresses in the South. With films like Radhey Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, and Acharya in Telugu and Sirkas in Hindi, Pooja Hegde is in great demand. The Ala Vaikuntapuram Low actress recently signed another big-ticket film and this time received the highest remuneration for a film in her entire career.

Pooja Hegde signed for Vijay 65 under the direction of Nelson Dilip Kumar. If rumors are to be believed then Pooja Hegde is taking at least 2.5 crores for this Vijay’s film, which is the biggest film of her career. It seems that she is cashing in on her demand and that if a filmmaker is not worth it, why would she pay so much?

During the celebrations of Ala Vaikuntapuram Low Success around this time last year, Allu Arjun and Trivikram roughly calculated the market and budget of Pooja’s films in an interview. To his surprise, he is part of almost 1000 crore market films like Ala Vaikuntapuram Low, Housefull, Circus and other films.

The film is set to begin shooting in April 2021 and according to the director, the major part of the film will be shot in Russia and Chennai. Anirudh is composing the music for this film, while Sivakarthikeya will play an important role. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will appear as a crook.

