Pool Guy: Dive into all the oddly satisfying cleaning TikToks here – Film TMT

On the subject of TikTok, the tendencies at all times hit laborious and settle in quick. From sea shanties to dances, there’s at all times one thing new to maintain individuals on their toes on the platform. This one, nevertheless, is . . . fascinating to say the least.

Lately, a pool cleaner posted his methodology about how he cleaned a very filthy jacuzzi on the platform. Apparently, this isn’t the primary oddly satisfying cleansing TikTok, as others have been sharing their cleansing strategies lengthy earlier than this pool man got here on the scene.

We did what we did finest: we strapped on our gloves and cleaned our technique to probably the most pristine oddly satisfying cleansing TikToks. Seize your cleansing provides and dive into these TikToks that everybody, from pool guys to householders, have to see.

@phonefixcraft #satisfying #huawei #usbc port #cleansing at #phonefixcraft #dublin #eire ♬ unique sound – Cellphone Repair Craft

Tech assist

That’s undoubtedly one technique to get a wire in. We’d normally simply jimmy it a bit of.

@emmast_john What number of homeowners has this sofa had as a result of….🥴 #CoupledUp #ShredWithBillAndTed #fyp #4u #laundry #laundrystriping #cleansing #clear ♬ thanks for utilizing my sound – 𝔇𝔦𝔪𝔦𝔱𝔯𝔦

An excellent soak

Gross, however we additionally laughed on the forbidden chocolate milk half, so. . .

@idk_bails I really feel like I’m in preschool once more 😂indoorworkout #fyp #blanketlife #freezeframe #assist #foryou #toosieslide #cleansing #imsorrythatwascringe #assist ♬ unique sound – 🦠 𝓰𝓮𝓻𝓶 🦠

Down the drain

Looks as if all these baking soda volcanos paid off!

@ladytaphos Heat climate subsequent week, y’all. Numerous good things coming quickly! #cemetery #headstone #lovely #bluesky #beforeandafter #soiled #cleansing #ladytaphos ♬ unique sound – Alicia

Grave cleaner

RIP to each Geraldine and the pool man, this video is far more heartwarming.

@thebomb602 Tremendous #GROSS #PS4 #Controller #CLEANING #FYP ♬ unique sound – theb💣mb602

Sport on

Now that’s a formidable speedrun.

@sparklingwithdemi Half two cleansing my dads kitchen 🥰 #cleantok #oven #kitchen #deepclean #thepinkstuff #satisfying #asmr #cleansing #foryou #fyp #viral ♬ unique sound – Demi

Contemporary oven

Because the outdated saying goes, an oven is the guts of the kitchen. . .

@obli.intel #duet with @vaneamaro91 clear ur sinks #cleansing #sink #gross #clear #cleaningtiktok #water #waterpressure #vinegar #fyp #doit #justdoit #satisfying ♬ unique sound – Vanesa Amaro ♥ ️

Sink or swim

The woman’s face on the left was ours after we checked beneath our sink. . .

@productive.issues.to.do Cleansing my sisters make-up half 1 💄 #make-up #cleansing #trending #theprom #charli #makeupp #fyp #foryoupage #viral #charchar #foryou #please 💘💘 ♬ unique sound – Lyrics

Pristine look

Now that could be a make-up tutorial we undoubtedly want.

@jessicahaizman Who else wants to scrub their AirPods? 🤢 #airpods #apple #deepclean #deepcleaning #cleantok #cleaningairpods #cleansing #nasty #gross #earwax #ew #fyp ♬ SugarCrash! – ElyOtto

Lend an ear

That may completely add to the sound high quality to say the least.

@treasurenick Restoring 100+ 12 months outdated spoon with harmful chemical substances🧪 #fyp #satisfying #foryou #jcutta #notinmyhouse #mutombochallenge #restore #cleansing ♬ Mutombo – J Cutta

New sort of spooning

If you’re going to use chemical substances like that, please put on gloves!

Have every other cleansing TikToks that everybody, pool guys, and in any other case, have to see? Drop them beneath within the feedback so we will get scrubbing!