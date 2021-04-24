Pool Guy: Dive into all the oddly satisfying cleaning TikToks here – Film TMT

On the subject of TikTok, the tendencies at all times hit laborious and settle in quick. From sea shanties to dances, there’s at all times one thing new to maintain individuals on their toes on the platform. This one, nevertheless, is . . . fascinating to say the least.
Lately, a pool cleaner posted his methodology about how he cleaned a very filthy jacuzzi on the platform. Apparently, this isn’t the primary oddly satisfying cleansing TikTok, as others have been sharing their cleansing strategies lengthy earlier than this pool man got here on the scene.
We did what we did finest: we strapped on our gloves and cleaned our technique to probably the most pristine oddly satisfying cleansing TikToks. Seize your cleansing provides and dive into these TikToks that everybody, from pool guys to householders, have to see.
@phonefixcraft
#satisfying #huawei #usbc port #cleansing at #phonefixcraft #dublin #eire
Tech assist
That’s undoubtedly one technique to get a wire in. We’d normally simply jimmy it a bit of.
@emmast_john
What number of homeowners has this sofa had as a result of….🥴 #CoupledUp #ShredWithBillAndTed #fyp #4u #laundry #laundrystriping #cleansing #clear
An excellent soak
Gross, however we additionally laughed on the forbidden chocolate milk half, so. . .
@idk_bails
I really feel like I’m in preschool once more 😂indoorworkout #fyp #blanketlife #freezeframe #assist #foryou #toosieslide #cleansing #imsorrythatwascringe #assist
Down the drain
Looks as if all these baking soda volcanos paid off!
@ladytaphos
Heat climate subsequent week, y’all. Numerous good things coming quickly! #cemetery #headstone #lovely #bluesky #beforeandafter #soiled #cleansing #ladytaphos
Grave cleaner
RIP to each Geraldine and the pool man, this video is far more heartwarming.
@thebomb602
Tremendous #GROSS #PS4 #Controller #CLEANING #FYP
Sport on
Now that’s a formidable speedrun.
@sparklingwithdemi
Half two cleansing my dads kitchen 🥰 #cleantok #oven #kitchen #deepclean #thepinkstuff #satisfying #asmr #cleansing #foryou #fyp #viral
Contemporary oven
Because the outdated saying goes, an oven is the guts of the kitchen. . .
@obli.intel
#duet with @vaneamaro91 clear ur sinks #cleansing #sink #gross #clear #cleaningtiktok #water #waterpressure #vinegar #fyp #doit #justdoit #satisfying
Sink or swim
The woman’s face on the left was ours after we checked beneath our sink. . .
@productive.issues.to.do
Cleansing my sisters make-up half 1 💄 #make-up #cleansing #trending #theprom #charli #makeupp #fyp #foryoupage #viral #charchar #foryou #please 💘💘
Pristine look
Now that could be a make-up tutorial we undoubtedly want.
@jessicahaizman
Who else wants to scrub their AirPods? 🤢 #airpods #apple #deepclean #deepcleaning #cleantok #cleaningairpods #cleansing #nasty #gross #earwax #ew #fyp
Lend an ear
That may completely add to the sound high quality to say the least.
@treasurenick
Restoring 100+ 12 months outdated spoon with harmful chemical substances🧪 #fyp #satisfying #foryou #jcutta #notinmyhouse #mutombochallenge #restore #cleansing
New sort of spooning
If you’re going to use chemical substances like that, please put on gloves!
Have every other cleansing TikToks that everybody, pool guys, and in any other case, have to see? Drop them beneath within the feedback so we will get scrubbing!