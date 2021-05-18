Poondi Thulasi Vandayar (Dead) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Politicians like Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TTV Dinakaran have expressed condolences over the death of Thulasi Vandayar and mourns for his demise. Recently Ramanathan, the great-grandson of Thulasi Vandayar, recently got engaged with a daughter of AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran.

Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Biography

Name Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Real Name Thulasi vandayar Nickname Thulasi Ayya Vandayar Profession Politician, Social Activist, Chairman of College Date of Birth May 11, 1929 Age 93 Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: A. Krishnasamy Vandayar

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Yet to be updated Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Wife Padmavathi Children T Krishnasamy Vandayar and daughter Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Graduate School Yet to be updated College Loyola College Hobbies Reading Books, Social Influencing Birth Place Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu Hometown Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Intersting Facts of Poondi Thulasi Vandayar

He is a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.

He did not accept the allowance and perks given by the central govt when he was MP.

Thualsi Vandayar was the chairman of the AVVM Pushpam College.

