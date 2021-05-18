ENTERTAINMENT

Poondi Thulasi Vandayar (Dead) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Politicians like Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TTV Dinakaran have expressed condolences over the death of Thulasi Vandayar and mourns for his demise. Recently Ramanathan, the great-grandson of Thulasi Vandayar, recently got engaged with a daughter of AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran.

Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Biography

Name Poondi Thulasi Vandayar
Real Name Thulasi vandayar
Nickname Thulasi Ayya Vandayar
Profession Politician, Social Activist, Chairman of College
Date of Birth May 11, 1929
Age 93
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: A. Krishnasamy Vandayar
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Yet to be updated
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Wife Padmavathi
Children T Krishnasamy Vandayar and daughter
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Graduate
School Yet to be updated
College Loyola College
Hobbies Reading Books, Social Influencing
Birth Place Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
Hometown Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Social Profiles

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Intersting Facts of Poondi Thulasi Vandayar

  • He is a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.
  • He did not accept the allowance and perks given by the central govt when he was MP.
  • Thualsi Vandayar was the chairman of the AVVM Pushpam College.

Check out some of the pictures of Poondi Thulasi Vandayar,

Poondi Thulasi Vandayar (Dead) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images
