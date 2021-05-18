Poondi Thulasi Vandayar (Dead) Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Politicians like Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, TTV Dinakaran have expressed condolences over the death of Thulasi Vandayar and mourns for his demise. Recently Ramanathan, the great-grandson of Thulasi Vandayar, recently got engaged with a daughter of AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran.
Poondi Thulasi Vandayar Biography
|Name
|Poondi Thulasi Vandayar
|Real Name
|Thulasi vandayar
|Nickname
|Thulasi Ayya Vandayar
|Profession
|Politician, Social Activist, Chairman of College
|Date of Birth
|May 11, 1929
|Age
|93
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: A. Krishnasamy Vandayar
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Yet to be updated
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Wife
|Padmavathi
|Children
|T Krishnasamy Vandayar and daughter
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Loyola College
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Social Influencing
|Birth Place
|Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
|Hometown
|Poondi, Thanjavur district, Tamilnadu
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Intersting Facts of Poondi Thulasi Vandayar
- He is a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi.
- He did not accept the allowance and perks given by the central govt when he was MP.
- Thualsi Vandayar was the chairman of the AVVM Pushpam College.
