'Poor tip' incited a hotel brawl involving Hayden Panettiere

'Poor tip' incited a hotel brawl involving Hayden Panettiere

Viral footage of Hayden Panettiere and on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson’s brawl at a West Hollywood hotel on Thursday was fueled by an argument about leaving a “bad tip” for a server at a restaurant there.

In a video obtained and posted online by tmz, the “Nashville” star and Hickerson entered into an outrageous-laden fistfight involving many outside the Sunset Marquis. At first, Panettiere and several others try to defuse the situation, but as it moves away from the hotel, they run into it and, at one point, even end up on the ground in Scrum.

Panettiere, 32, was called “Brian, Jail!” Shouting is heard. In the footage she tries to physically restrain Hickerson, apparently referring to the fact that she is on probation…

