Poorvi calls Sudha – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the latest episode of Molkki, we see that all the goons have transferred Puri to another hideout. But somehow, Poorvi contacts Sudha and Priu through a video call and asks about everyone, they all get worried but worried at the same time. The children asked Poorvi where she is and how she is. Poorvi says she is fine but does not know where she is. The children start complaining to Anjali about her and say that Anjali locked them in the dungeon and did not even give them food. Manas says that you are not looking well. Then Anjali is going towards the child’s room, where they are all taken with Purvi.

Juhi asks Poorvi when she will return, while Manas is still complaining to Anjali. Poorvi tells them not to cry and wipe their tears. This is what Manas and Juhi do. Manas informs Juhi that Virendra is not at home. Purvi sees the goons approaching him and asks him to shut up and ends the call. Anjali is about to open the door but Preity calls her in the middle. Anjali opens the door and finds that the children are worshiping. They all escape from Anjali.

The next morning, Anjali brings food for the children, but Manas says that the food is quite boring and does not feel like eating it. Manas says that he wants to eat sandwiches, but Anjali says that it is all here to eat or nothing else. Both children start harassing Anjali. After a while, Manas is alone at home and he sees two goons coming near the mansion. She asks for help but all goes in vain. He decides to call Puri, Purvi tries to calm him down. But Manas is scared because he is alone at home.

Purvi suggested checking the goons with the drone. Manas starts chasing the goons by drone and discovers that they are heading towards Puri’s room. Purvi tells them to take the drone closer to them. Then Jyoti removes the mask of Anjali. Anjali asks her what happened, she asks about the jewelery in a low voice. But Anjali does not find him and asks him to speak a little. Manas tells Poorvi that they are looking for something in your room. Poorvi asks him if he can reveal his face. The episode ends, keep up with the social telecast for further Molki written updates.