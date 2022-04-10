Pope celebrates Palm Sunday Mass for the first time in St. Peter’s Square

The faithful return to St. Peter’s Square for the first Palm Sunday Mass since 2019.

St Peter’s Square has filled with thousands of chairs for the first time in more than two years as the Vatican resumes papal events open to the faithful.

The first major celebration in Piazza S. Pietro since Italy began easing its COVID-19 restrictions will be Palm Sunday on April 10 at 10.00 am.

In the past two years, papal worship during Holy Week was limited to a small number and held mostly indoors in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Vatican said the last time Palm Sunday Mass was celebrated in the Piazza in 2019 was attended by more than 40,000 people.

The Pope’s weekly general audience also returns to St. Peter’s Square after having been held for the past two years in Paul VI…