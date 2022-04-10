Pope Condemns War on Palm Sunday

Vatican City (AP) – The “nonsense of war” prompts people to commit “stupid acts of cruelty”, Pope Francis said during Palm Sunday celebrations, which first took place in front of a crowd in St. Peter’s Square in the pandemic . Vatican.

Francis did not explicitly mention the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the context was clear and the pontiff has repeatedly condemned the conflict and the suffering caused to innocent people.

“When we resort to violence … we lose sight of why we are in the world and even commit foolish acts of cruelty. We see this in the chatter of war, in which Christ is crucified once again,” the pope said on Sunday during his home …