Pope Francis apologizes for residential schools in Vatican: ‘I apologize to God’ – National

WARNING: This story contains disturbing subject matter that may upset and excite some readers. Discretion is advised.

More than 25 years after the last residential school closed in Canada, Pope Francis has apologized for the serious and lasting damage caused by the church and state-sponsored residential school system.

In a livestream audience with more than 190 Indigenous survivors, veterans, enlightened people, youth and leaders, Pope said he was “deeply saddened” by the stories of abuse, hardship and discrimination he had heard throughout the week.

“All of this made me feel very strongly about two things – resentment and shame,” the Pope said in front of a packed room at the Vatican on Friday. “Anger, because it is not right to accept evil, and worse to be accustomed to it …