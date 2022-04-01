Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous representatives for Canada’s residential schools – Port Alberni Valley News

Pope Francis has apologized for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in residential schools, a year after the Catholic Church did not do so.

The Pontiff, speaking in Italian, apologized to God for the abhorrent conduct of the members of the Catholic Church.

“I want to say with all my heart: I am very sorry,” Francis said during a final meeting with First Nations, Inuit and Métis representatives at the Vatican.

“And I beg your pardon, along with my brothers, the bishops of Canada.”

Francis also said that he would come to Canada.

Each group told the pope at meetings earlier this week that they hoped to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in institutions in Canada. No date has been set for the visit, but representatives said…