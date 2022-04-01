Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous representatives for ‘reprehensible’ misbehavior in residential schools

Pope Francis has apologized for the conduct of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada’s residential school system after a week of talks with First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations.

Delegates gathered at the Vatican on Friday for a final and public audience with the pope as Francis spoke of feeling “pain and shame” for the conduct of those running the schools.

“I’m also ashamed … it’s a pity and shame for the role that many Catholics, especially those with educational responsibilities, have injured you in all these things, and the abuses you have been given and your There has been shown a lack of respect for identity, your culture and even your spiritual values,” he said.

“For the reprehensible conduct of these members of the Catholic Church, I beg …