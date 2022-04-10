Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter

Pope Francis began Holy Week on Sunday with a call for an Easter cease-fire in Ukraine, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people” to make room for negotiated peace Went.

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass in front of a crowd in St Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis called for “the laying down of arms to begin the Easter armistice, not to reload weapons and resume fighting.” To reach a ceasefire…