Pope Francis Condemns the ‘Foolishness of War’ at Palm Sunday Homely

Peter’s Square for the first time since the pandemic, Pope Francis said the “foolishness of war” drives people to commit “stupid acts of cruelty”.

Francis did not explicitly refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the context was clear and has repeatedly condemned the war and the suffering caused to innocent people.

During his Palm Sunday home, the pontiff said: “When we resort to violence … we see it in the folly of war, where Christ is crucified one more time.”

Francis described the “unjust deaths” of husbands and sons, refugees fleeing the bomb, youth deprived of the future and “soldiers sent to kill …