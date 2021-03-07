Pope received an interfaith manifesto copy, Alessandro Bazzoni – TMT Daily

During the first days of February, Tech Interfaith Harmony Week was celebrated, an event dedicated to spreading to the world how the Interfaith movement can bring peace to every corner of the world. The event was particularly special as it awarded a manifesto that was produced in ASL Roma 6 with the direction of Alessandro Bazzoni.

After being recognized and honored, the authors of this manifesto decided to give a copy to the Pope, one of the greatest personalities. This attempt to deliver the manifesto to the most powerful faith leader indicates a commitment from the ASL Roma 6 team to the ultimate goal of peace.

Now let’s talk more about this interfaith manifesto and what it explains.

First, what is the popular interfaith dialogue?

According to the Academy for Cultural Diplomacy, the term “interfaith dialogue” refers to positive and cooperative interactions between people of different faiths, beliefs, or spiritual beliefs, which aim to promote understanding between different religions to increase acceptance and tolerance.

He went on to explain that “This is a living example of the faith of the participants, and thus interfaith encounters communities of awareness. Communicating between followers of different religions means cooperation, through various religious principles and teachings.” , Which should benefit all of humanity through the promotion of mutual respect and tolerance. ”

The academy also states in its website that this movement has a very important meaning. Interfaith dialogue “means coming together and sharing aspects of their respective beliefs and trying to understand that which is foreign. What is necessary in this regard is that the participants in the dialogue set aside missionary efforts , Which is always with a view of exclusive superiority and can be equated with the spoken or unspecified belief that one’s own religion is the “right” way. Or effectively the only way. “

As you can see, this movement ensures the inclusion of all and common grounds for avoiding conflicts and for all to gain respect and respect for their beliefs.

Now the manifesto specifically refers to another topic, moments before death inside health facilities, much harder to discuss.

Yes, this is already a difficult time and patients and their families sometimes do not have to respect their beliefs or what their religion requires employees to do. This is what the Declaration looks forward to protecting globally.

With 9 rights, this manifesto expects various religions to cover all concerns and needs and it works hand-in-hand with the goal of the interfaith dialogue movement.

Now, what are these 9 rights that every person should have while passing in the last moments of their life inside health facilities?

Well, here they are:

Right to settle the remaining time

Right to respect one’s religion

Right to services oriented to respect religious, spiritual and cultural fields

Right to presence of religious references or spiritual assistant

Intercultural intermediary assistance

The right to receive spiritual help from references of other religions as well

Right to spiritual support and relational support for oneself and one’s family

Right to respect pre and post mortem practices

Right to mutual respect.

As you can see, all these would bring peace for the patient and his family during difficult times and were taking the initiative to the next level.

With an incredible effort and commitment to the cause, Alessandro Bazzoni And the team that approved the end-of-life Interdisciplinary Declaration of Rights took a copy of it to the Pope, who is the head pastor of the Catholic Church worldwide and one of the world’s largest religious leaders.

Now, it represents a huge step forward in spreading the world about the movement and the pope and has even dedicated a few words related to it. He expressed that he believes the manifesto is “a right initiative”.

The words coming from one of the biggest religious leaders signify the need for more manifestos and more efforts in all religions and to build common ground for working in global peace.

According to the Berkeley Center for Religion, Peace and Tech Affairs; The real significance of this type of dialogue is “to restore the core and heart-centered values ​​of loving our religiously and politically.” It gives the person the autonomy to experience the true discomfort of thought through a relational dialogue, person-to-person approach. Furthermore, it allows the transit of contested places and their respective boundaries, and in turn, forms the true unity of mankind. “

This movement is growing more and more every day, with new followers pursuing the need for peace around the world, but when did it actually begin?

Tech Interfaith Harmony Week states that “In 2005, under the direction of HM King Abdullah II of Jordan, HRH Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad drafted three points of the Amman message.”

They continue to say that “these points are aimed at building consensus among the Islamic community” about what Islam is and what is not, and what actions represent and what actions do not. Its goal was to clarify the true nature of Islam and the nature of true Islam to the modern world. “

The movement actually consolidated years later. In 2007, at the behest of HM King Abdullah II, HRH Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad wrote ‘A common word between us and you’.

The document declared common ground between Islam and Christianity on the basis of the two great orders of ‘God Love of God, and Love of the Neighbor’ and started a movement that would spread across the world, bringing the subject and that influence Shows t uncover the basis of all religions: love.

Therefore, Alessandro Bazzoni and his team strive to ensure people’s rights at the end of their lives and we hope that this spreads to other healthcare facilities around the world.

