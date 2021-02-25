ENTERTAINMENT

Popular actor booked for s * xual harassment

Young is booked by popular actor Madhur Mittal Mumbai Police were charged with s * xual harassment and s * xual assault as actors under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Madhur Mittal is known for his performance in the film Slumdog Millionaire and has now been booked by the Khar police.

According to the latest report, Madhur Mittal has been accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend and assaulting s * xually. Police revealed that the incident took place on 13 February. Actor Madhur Mittal allegedly assaulted and abused his ex-girlfriend after entering her house. Though no arrests have been made in this case, but police are investigating the case.

According to the FIR lodged at the police station, Slumdog Millionaire fame actor Madhur Mittal has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, s * xual harassment, and xual assault.

Madhur Mittal’s ex-girlfriend met him in the month of December last year and within 2 weeks, he forced himself on her under the influence of alcohol. The aggrieved lawyer revealed that his client had attended the actor two days before the assault. Madhur Mittal strangled his client’s neck more than 15 times, pulled his hair, punched him under the right eye, slapped him, picked him up and beat him.

