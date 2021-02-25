ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Bollywood actor in Nandi Hindi remake

Popular Bollywood actor in Nandi Hindi remake
Popular Bollywood actor in Nandi Hindi remake

Nandhi Starring Allari Naresh and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Which came to theaters on February 19, is making a fabulous collection at the box office. Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry that Nandi is moving to Bollywood and a popular Bollywood actor will play the lead role in this film.

We have already revealed that Dil Raju is also busy with Bollywood and has switched to a Hindi producer from the remake of Natural Star Nani and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Sports Based Drama Jersey, with Kabir Singh fame Shahid Kapoor playing the lead role.

Now, reports are coming that Dil Raju is planning to remake Nandi in Hindi and a discussion about it has started. Dil Raju wants to make Nandi with a popular hero in Hindi. Now we have to wait and see who will play the lead role in the Nandi Hindi remake.

Allari Naresh Starrer Dark Court Room Drama Nandhi is seeing an increase in box office collections. Recently the producers held a successful meeting in Hyderabad where Allari Naresh and the Film Unit have thanked the audience for their support. Allari Naresh and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar starrer film has been declared a hit at the box office. Positive word of mouth has helped Nanadhi to earn Rs 4 crores at the box office in just four days.

