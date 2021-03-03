ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Comedian Hero as Test Luck – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Popular comedian Madhunandan is testing his luck as a hero with Katha Wintara, an upcoming thriller Katha. Actors who played different roles in various films such as Gunday Zari Galanthyinde, Takshiwala, and Vinay Vidya Ram played the lead roles in Vamsidhar’s debut directorial.

The closing title for the film is Katha Wintara and Madhunandan looks rugged in a bearded first look poster. Apparently, he plays an intense role in the film, by poster.

Produced by Trinity Pictures, the film stars Swatista Krishnan and Shreya Navi opposite Madhunandan. The makers have informed that the entire shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

