Popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nawachukuo has passed away

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachuku has passed away.

The singer, who hit the headlines with the hit, “Ekvume”, which she sang with Prospa Ochimana, died on Friday night in an Abuja hospital.

His family has not disclosed the cause of his death.

she was a lead singer in Dunamis International Gospel Center.

He starred in several popular gospel songs such as “Nara Akle” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunmis, Abuja), “Ekvume” by Prospa Ochimana, and “You Know Day You Will Play” by Emma.

His last song, Ikem (God of Power) was released in November 2021.

She is survived by her husband Peter Nwachukuo and four children.

She was the twin sister of Amarachi…