Popular Punjabi Singer Diljaan Dies In A Car Accident On Amritsar-Jalandhar Highway







The popular Punjabi singer named Diljaan lost his life this Tuesday morning reportedly in a car accident. This disheartening news came out today where it is being told that the artist died in an extreme accident. However, what caused the accident is not known yet. As per the reports, the accident took place in Amritsar where the singer was on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway. It was near Jandiala Guru Town where this unfortunate accident occurred. Though how exactly the mishap happened has become the topic of investigation and concern as well.

As per some online sources, it is being said that Diljaan’s car was badly damaged from the front side. So going by that, it is speculated that the singer’s car must have hit some other car. At that time of the accident, some Sikh followers who were reportedly coming from the Hola Mohalla attempted to rescue the famous singer. They immediately took him to a hospital nearby.

Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP! pic.twitter.com/ZLxQidrO5P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 30, 2021

Though he was admitted to the hospital earlier, due to his serious conditions, the doctors announced the death of the singer. The singer was already dead when he was admitted to the hospital on 30th March 2021. Ever since the singer’s death news surfaced, the fans tweet condolences’ messages on various social media platforms. Everyone is in shock to hear the untimely demise of the prominent singer. He was loved by a lot of people who are in utter shock to find out the misfortune taking place with the young singer.

Dilijaan appeared in the music industry with a TV reality show named Sur Kshetra. It was telecasted in 2012, the time when he achieved fame as he emerged out as the first runner-up of the show and made a separate fan base. After hearing Diljaan’s death in a car accident, his family is shocked. Since they live in India, they are on their way to India while here the police have started the investigations regarding the same. The sudden demise of Diljaan gets more heartbreaking as the singer was about to release some of his recorded songs.

On his Facebook account, the singer had posted his excitement over his upcoming song. The songs were named “Tere warge” and “Hanju” which might have gotten released if the singer was alive. Punjab’s Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his grief on Diljaan’s death. Other celebrities have tweeted about the Punjabi singer as well. We pay homage to Diljaan and pray that he rests in peace while let’s hope that the cause of the accident comes ahead.