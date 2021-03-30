Popular TikToker Sofia Ansari Completes 2 Million Followers On Instagram

One of the most popular Indian Tiktoker and social media influencer Sofia Ansari recently completed 2 million fan following on Instagram. The model shared special 2M celebration photos and videos on Insta.

The model was wearing a very beautiful deep cherry red off-shoulder mini dress outfit. Sofia shared really happy pictures. She also cut a cake for the 2M celebration.

Sofia is well-known for her lovely hot looks, sweet smile, style, and bold personality.

Sofia has a massive fan in India.

Sofia was primarily famous for video clips of comedy and performs lip-syncs on TikTok (Musical.ly). As Tiktok banned from India, many popular Tiktokers shifted to other social media Instagram, and Youtube for fame and money.

Sofia has also won the precious TikTok comedian badge for being an ace.

