POR VS MOR Live Score Portimonense Vs Moreirense Team News & Scorecard Portuguese League Toss Winner







Hello, all the football enthusiasts get ready for another show on the road with Portuguese League 2021. The renowned league is coming with its following jaw-dropping match of POR vs MOR. This time we will witness that Portimonense arriving in the clash against Moreirense. Both the teams are all set to give a tough competition to each other in the next face-off. Well, both need to win this match to enhance their position on the scoreboard. They have to cover extra miles to register another victory in its winning account. Get all the further information regarding POR vs MOR Live Score.

The following match of Portuguese League 2021 of POR vs MOR will be determined to execute at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao. The match will be commenced at 10:30 PM IST on 10 May 2021, Monday. Well, if we talk about the league is also known as Primeira Liga. This is the 87th season of one of the longest and distinguished soccer league. It is considered the top professional league for Portuguese association clubs. The ongoing season of the league started on 18 Septem 2021 and will long for 16 May 2021.

League: Portuguese League 2021

Teams: POR vs MOR

Venue: Municipal Stadium of Portimao

Date & Day: 10 May 2021, Monday

Timings: 10:30 PM IST

Portuguese League 2021 entered its final phase as it slated for the final match on 16 May 2021. If we talk about both the competitors, Portimonense is standing at the 12th position along with its 9 victories out of 31 matches. Alongside it got defeated in 15 matches and the remaining seven matches finished up as a draw. Now, the team is looking forward to its upcoming match.

Portimonense Playing XI: Anzai, Willian, Samuel, Possignolo, Antonio, Poha, Oliviera, Boa Morte, Moufi, Beto, Fabricio.

On another hand, Moreirense is a bit advanced in the competition. It has been placed in the 9th position. It has gone through a total of 31 matches wherein it seized victories in 8 matches, lost in 10 and the remaining matches were drawn. In its last battle ride against Nacional, the team scored 2 goals and the competitor matched the score because of which resulted in a tie.

Moreirense Playing XI: Kerwin, Walterson, Rosic, Ba, Conte, Ferraresi, Simao, Pires, Luis, Franco, Martins.

It seems both the teams are in the same boat and it entirely depends on the performance that which one is going to dominate the match. The upgiven playing lineups can also be changed by officials before the match kick-off. Stay in the loop for more information on POR vs MOR Live Score.