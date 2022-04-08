Port Adelaide, Brownlow Medalist, Ollie Vine, Heart irregularity, Injury damage to Melbourne

Reigning Brownlow medalist Ollie Wine remains in hospital after suffering nausea and dizziness during Thursday night’s loss to Melbourne.

It has since been confirmed that Wines was diagnosed with a heart irregularity.

The midfield star was ruled out of the game at half-time after reporting his condition to Club Medics.

Wines spent Thursday night in hospital undergoing tests and remained in “good spirits.”

“He is still in hospital with a heart irregularity – the cause of which is not known and will be investigated in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.

