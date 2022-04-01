Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crow; Melbourne Demons beat Essendon Bombers 14.1599 to 10.10 70; Scores, Fixtures, Teams, Ladders, Odds, Tickets, Players

Essendon coach Ben Rutan saw some positive signs for Premier Melbourne tonight in his club’s 29-point loss, especially in parts of the second and third quarters as they were in the match and taking the game to monsters .

“They were ready to fight. They were really competing hard around Footy,” Rutten said of his club’s second stint.

Peter Right. Credit:AFL Photos via Getty Images

“Some of the competition works, especially when that second quarter took the pressure off and got us back in the match by winning our share of the footies.

“We were playing a brand of footy where we saw some good evidence to suggest that some of those things are good enough against the top teams.

“But we have to continue working on the opportunities we missed or …