Port Adelaide Really Terrible Night, Goalless at Halftime Vs Melbourne, No Goals, Problem, Reaction, Demon Laughs

Port Adelaide Really Terrible Night, Goalless at Halftime Vs Melbourne, No Goals, Problem, Reaction, Demon Laughs

Just when we thought the weather in Port Adelaide couldn’t get worse…

With his season in the Round 4 opener against Premier Melbourne, Power needed a spark; Something to kick their year into gear.

He instead produced his lowest halftime score of 0.5 (5), the first time in his AFL history he has been goalless on a long break.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

“It’s a really terrible night for Port Adelaide,” said 300-game power champion Ken Korns afl nation,

Todd Marshall lined up with a chance to get a goal on the board after the siren from 55 meters, but Melbourne was given a free kick when Jack Butters threw…


Read Full News