Porter High team wins $130K in national tech competition – Houston Chronicle

After placing in the top 10 nationally and winning $65,000 for their school, a team of students at Porter High School have been named one of three national winners in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow contest and are the winners of $130,000 more in technology for their school.
The Solve For Tomorrow contest challenges students to use STEM to solve a problem in their community. The students at Porter High School chose to address isolation, loneliness, and depression in senior citizens at a nearby senior care facility. They created an app and a website, Gen-Bridge, that connects seniors to student volunteers through video chat, and raised funds to purchase tablets for the clients in the facility with the app pre-uploaded for them.