Porter High team wins $130K in national tech competition – Houston Chronicle

After placing in the top 10 nationally and winning $65,000 for their school, a team of students at Porter High School have been named one of three national winners in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow contest and are the winners of $130,000 more in technology for their school.

The Solve For Tomorrow contest challenges students to use STEM to solve a problem in their community. The students at Porter High School chose to address isolation, loneliness, and depression in senior citizens at a nearby senior care facility. They created an app and a website, Gen-Bridge, that connects seniors to student volunteers through video chat, and raised funds to purchase tablets for the clients in the facility with the app pre-uploaded for them.

For several months the team worked their way through the competition. Their original idea pitch was one of 75 ideas chosen to continue onto the next round and won $15,000 in technology. From there, the team created a three-minute video about their project and the problem it was designed to address. Ten teams were chosen, including Porter, and their videos were put on the Samsung website.

All of the top 10 teams were awarded $65,000 in technology for their classrooms and all of them had the chance to compete for the title of Community Choice winners and earn an extra $15,000.

Related: Porter High School team wins $65K in tech competition

On April 28 the team presented their final project to a panel of judges, hoping to be named a national winner. Each team was only given three minutes to make their case.

“We want to support our elders who have lost so much through this tough time period, by rebuilding their sense of identity and meaning,” said freshman River Dowdy, the design lead for the team, during the final pitch. “Gen-Bridge has really allowed us to see the individuals behind the word elder.”

The student leaders explained the issue they were addressing with their project, how they were using STEM, and their plans to expand Gen-Bridge to other school district by creating a starter pack of information that other districts could use.

“We are in awe of the resilient, bright young minds who remained nimble despite a challenging school year. Met with virtual and hybrid learning environments, their ability to empathetically approach three of the most critical issues facing our society and each transform an idea into a STEM innovation is nothing short of incredible,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America, in a release.

In a virtual ceremony on Tuesday the team learned that they were one of three national winners.

“One of the things that we’re most passionate about and truly, truly are invested in is the ability and our solutions mobility to connect our communities, our friends, and our families to those things, experiences and people that we value the most,” said Lee Williams, senior vice president of product management for Samsung in the U.S., before announcing Porter as one of the national winners.

While looking at this year’s final 10 projects, Williams said he was captivated by was the innovation and empathy that each one brought. The winning entries, he said, represented the best in excellence in technology and empathy around connecting to people.

The students leaders for Porter’s team were watching the virtual ceremony live from their classroom and exploded from their chairs in celebration after hearing their name.

“I appreciate your efforts, I appreciate your energy, and on behalf of Samsung, congratulations. Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” Williams told the team after announcing their win.

[email protected]