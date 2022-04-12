Portland ice: Rare, record-breaking ice leaves thousands without electricity

According to the National Weather Service, it was the city’s first measurable snow in April since record-keeping began 80 years ago. It is also the latest snowfall on record there.

“In 82 years of record keeping,[Portland International Airport]had never recorded more than a trail of snow in April,” the Met Service tweeted , “It ended today.”

According to local weather reports, one to three inches of snow fell around the city.

The blizzard of late has left nearly 100,000 people without power, including some who experienced sporadic shutoffs. Snow and high winds downed trees and power lines in the Portland area, triggering a challenging morning commute for many people and prompting school districts to delay or cancel classes.