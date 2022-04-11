Portland Oregon Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter weather that provided a harsh, snowy Monday morning for the Portland metro area is set to halt in the afternoon before fading away.

Additional snowfall is not expected for the Portland metro area, which has allowed the National Weather Service in Portland to end its winter weather advisory. Winter alerts were issued, because a lot of problems have happened today. It disrupted morning movement, delayed or closed schools, and power outages for thousands of people.

NWS: Portland breaks April snow record on Monday

There are still some winter alerts that will continue through the afternoon and even into Tuesday morning.

The…