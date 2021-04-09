LATEST

"Porto clearly were beatable," Capello aims dig at Juventus

Fabio Capello has aimed a sly dig at Juventus after Chelsea beat FC Porto 2-0 in their Champions League quarterfinals first leg in Portugal.

The Portuguese side reached this stage of the competition by eliminating Juve in the round of 16.

The Bianconeri lost 2-1 in the first leg and won 3-2 at home, but Sérgio Conceição’s side went through on away goals.

It seems that they have finally reached the end of the road after Thomas Tuchel managed his team to get the expected result in Portugal.

Capello praised the Blues for their win and said they had done their homework before the game.

He then added that Porto was always there to be beaten and Chelsea defended as they should have.

“Porto clearly were beatable,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“This was a very different game to the Juve one. Tuchel prepared it well, the defence was excellent, not allowing Porto very much at all, despite the fact they tried to push forward.

“Mason Mount’s goal was a gem. Tuchel also changed five players compared to the game he lost in the Premier League at the weekend. That showed he is in control of the situation.”

Porto is truly a beatable side and the difference between Chelsea and Juventus is that the Blues didn’t give them a chance, while Juve was a bit more generous at the back.

