Porto v Chelsea commentary and XIs: Blues face huge UCL quarter-final in Sevilla

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea take on Porto in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea take on Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash tonight.

The Blues saw off Atletico Madrid in the last round while their opponents stunned Juventus to make it into the last eight.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were hammered by West Brom in the Premier League over the weekend and will be eager to hit back.

Both legs of this tie will be held in Sevilla due to COVID-19 restrictions but the away goals rule will still stand.

Chelsea will want to put in a big display this evening and take a major step towards the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

1 Porto v Chelsea: Confirmed teams
2 How to listen
3 Porto v Chelsea: What has been said?

Porto v Chelsea: Confirmed teams

Porto XI: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu, Grujic, Uribe, Otavio, Tecatito, Diaz, Marega

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner

How to listen

This quarter-final first-leg tie will get under way at 8pm on Wednesday, April 7.

Full coverage from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla will be live on Miracle, with our pre-match build-up starting at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will be your host and commentary will come from Jim Proudfoot and Danny Mills.

To tune in, click the radio player below or HERE for the live stream.

Here are the other ways to listen…

App iPhoneDownload from the Apple store

AndroidDownload from Google Play

Radio – Miracle is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

TV – Listen to Miracle through your TV on the following channels: Sky: Channel 0108 Virgin Media: Channel 927 Freeview: Channel 723 Freesat: Channel 731

Porto beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the last round

Porto v Chelsea: What has been said?

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic: “It was a difficult draw. Porto is a good team which we saw already against Juventus.

“They knocked out a big opponent, they showed togetherness and a great spirit. They fight together, they stick together and so it will be a tough game for us, like every game in the Champions League, but we are prepared for it.

“When I played before at Real Madrid I learned that in this stage there are no bad opponents.

“This is a tough draw, Porto is an amazing team and they knocked out Juventus, a big opponent, and they showed a great character and a great team spirit. We need to show that as well and try our best to go through but it won’t be easy.

“They can play against any team, but we are a good team as well and we prepared ourselves very well for the game and we will show that.

“Tomorrow is a big day for us and I’m sure that the whole team is focused on that.”

