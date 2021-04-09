LATEST

Porto vs Chelsea betting offers: Back Blues at 9/1 to win Champions League clash

888 Sport special offer: Get Porto at 33/1 or Chelsea at 9/1

CHELSEA travel to Porto for tonight’s crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues are normally priced at 3/4 to beat their Portuguese opponents, but new 888 Sport customers can get a whopping 9/1 thanks to their unique sign-up offer. Porto have also been boosted from 19/5 to 33/1!

GETTY

888 SPORT – PORTO 33/1 | CHELSEA 9/1

How to claim..

Porto vs Chelsea

  1. Visit the 888 Sport website using this link*
  2. Create a new account making sure you use the code 888ODDS in the Promo Code section and deposit £10
  3. Place a maximum £5 stake on either Porto vs Chelsea at their normal prices
  4. If you’re successful, 888 Sport will pay the original winnings as cash
  5. The bookies will then credit your account with the enhanced winnings in FREE BETS shortly after
  6. Remember, Free Bets will be valid for 7 days after credit
  • Claim this 888 Sport special HERE*

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

To activate this amazing offer, simply visit the 888 Sport website, create a new account and deposit a minimum of £10.

Remember, you must enter 888ODDS into the promo code section.

Place up to a maximum stake of £5 on either Porto or Chelsea to win at the normal prices shown on the website.

If you’re a winner, great, 888 Sport will pay the initial winnings as cash and the remainder at the enhanced prices as free bets.

Both Porto and Chelsea were superb in the previous round to knock Juventus and Atletico Madrid out of the competition.

And both will view this as a great opportunity to reach the semi-final stage.

The London outfit will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s shock defeat to West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

Porto could represent the ideal opponents with the club having lost four our of their last six meetings with English sides.

So we’re backing Chelsea to win at the enhanced price of 9/1!*

If we’re right – you’ll receive £45 in free bets to spend on anything you like!

