Portronics Harmonics 230 Price In India Full Specs Features Availability Variants & Images

Portronics Harmonics 230 Neckband-Style Headphones With External Noise Reduction Launched in India | Technology News

The most popular and tremendous audio device manufacturing company Portronics has expanded the audio device variant by launching their new product with the name of Portronics Harmonics 230 wireless neckband-style headphones in the Indian market. The Saudi device comes with the technology of active CVC 8.0 noise reduction which is suitable for external sounds and the company stated that the headphones give the users a battery life of seven hours on a full charge. Also, the headphone supports fast charging capacities and the headphones comes with the variants of black and blue colour options. The audio device supports the drivers of 10mm with the connectivity support of Bluetooth 5.0 and it supports the IPX4 approved for sprinkle protection from all area.

Portronics Harmonics 230 Price & Availability

The newly launched device named Portronics Harmonics 230 carries the price of Rs. 1,999 and the company released this tremendous headphone with an introductory price of only Rs. 999 which is for a suitable time. The company still not revealed that when will this limited price will end but it is a point to be noted that at this price, this types of headphones price is quite impossible. The headphones are available at all the medium such as online and offline stores and the Harmonics 230 headphones have come in several colour options such as black and blue colour variants.

Portronics Harmonics 230 Specifications

The recently launched named Portronics Harmonics 230 wireless sports neckband-style headphones comes with dynamic drivers of 10mm and with the 2.4Hz to 2.48GHz frequency range of the headphones. The headphones will give the user a battery life of up to 7 hours of music and playback time when the headphones get a full charge and when the user charged for only 20 minutes then it will give the user a battery life of 4 hours and the 2 hours of playback when the suer charged for only 5 minutes of charging.

The headphones come with the technology of active CVC 8.0 noise reduction which can decrease the outer sound during voice calls and connect the device to any other devices than it supports Bluetooth 5.0. The audio device carries the support of IPX4 certified assures that the headphones are spattered immune from any directions and the headphones made with the liquid silicone material which makes the headphones lightweight. Apart from this, the headphones have magnets by which both the headphone can easily attach together. Stay tuned with us.

