Portugal 1-0 North Macedonia Live! Fernandes Goal – World Cup Playoff Match Stream, Latest Score Updates Today

47 minutes: Ristovsky, good ball from Pepe, though to take it away.
A change from North Macedonia at the break. Miowski on the front to replace Milan Ristowski.
running back!
We are up and running again in Porto.
Players will be out for the second half in a minute or so.
Portugal 45 minutes away from the World Cup – North Macedonia needs something special again.
Some statistics from the first half for you…
With Portugal bowling 70% of the ball in the first 45 minutes, they were not surprised to see their dominance.
Seven shots, just one target – that was Fernandes’ goal. Both Ronaldo and Jota sent big chances off target.
North Macedonia will try to hold it 1-0 for the first 20 minutes or so after the break, and then they will throw everything…
Read Full News