Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia: Bruno Fernandes sends hosts to World Cup double | european qualifiers

Bruno Fernandes made an impressive showing, scoring in each half in Portugal’s play-offs against North Macedonia to seal his team’s place in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

critical moment 32′ Bruno Fernandes breaks deadlock

65′ Manchester United man moves on for his second



Match in short: Fernandes doubles up

Portugal looked like they could be set for a long evening, with both captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota coming close in the first 30 minutes.

Fernandes then intercepted a stray pass after half an hour and combined well with the Portugal captain and drilled a low strike in front of Stoll Dmitrievsky.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe celebrate qualifying for the World Cup final Getty Images

