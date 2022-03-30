Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia: Bruno Fernandes sends hosts to World Cup double | european qualifiers

Bruno Fernandes made an impressive showing, scoring in each half in Portugal’s play-offs against North Macedonia to seal his team’s place in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.
critical moment
32′ Bruno Fernandes breaks deadlock
65′ Manchester United man moves on for his second
Match in short: Fernandes doubles up
Portugal looked like they could be set for a long evening, with both captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota coming close in the first 30 minutes.
Fernandes then intercepted a stray pass after half an hour and combined well with the Portugal captain and drilled a low strike in front of Stoll Dmitrievsky.
North Macedonia has rarely bothered Diogo Costa…
