Portugal 2-1 Turkey LIVE! Yilmaz goal – World Cup play-off match stream, latest score and updates today

1648156149

aim! Portugal 2-1 Turkey | Burak Yilmaz 65′

Scrap that!

Turkey is back in it! Brilliant one-two between Yilmaz and Under, and the striker then makes no mistake as he overtakes Costa.

Play. Feather.

1648156043

64 Minutes: It is all Portugal as Jota plays a ball into the box, however there is no one there and Turkey can clean up.

The home side would like to score a third goal to really end this match, but they are completely in control as it is.

1648155907

61 minutes: For those tracking how many times Ronaldo has slipped tonight, I think we could be up to double the mark.

Either his shoes are completely bad or the pitch is not very good. If anything, he’s getting frustrated.

1648155691

58 Minutes: Brilliant delivery from Moutinho and Dalot keeps it in play.

It’s time to touch, look and see…

