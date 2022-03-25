Portugal 3-1 Turkey: Diogo Jota helps set up play-off final against North Macedonia

Diogo Jota missed a big chance before scoring Portugal’s second goal

Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey after missing a late penalty in the play-off semi-finals in Porto.

Ottavio and Diogo Jota’s first-half goals put the hosts in control at the Estadio do Dragao and advanced to the play-off final before Turkey could answer.

Burak Yilmaz side-footed to set up a nervous finish in the bottom corner with 25 minutes to go, but then fired over the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Matthias Nunes added a third for Portugal in stoppage time to move the game ahead of Turkey.

Fernando Santos’ side, denied automatic qualification from the group by Serbia, will now face North Macedonia on Tuesday for a chance to book a place…