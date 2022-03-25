Portugal advances to playoff final

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal took a big step closer to the World Cup with a 3-1 home win over Turkey in the European qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

Portugal took a two-goal lead in the first half, but saved the victory only after missing an 85th-minute penalty kick at the Estadio do Drago in Porto, Turkey, which leveled it 2-2. Portugal’s third goal came in stoppage time.

Ronaldo’s 10th consecutive appearance in a major tournament will now come in a winners-all-games against North Macedonia, which won a resounding 1–0 victory in Italy to end European champions’ hopes at the World Cup. The match against North Macedonia will take place in Portugal on Tuesday.

