Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo go to the World Cup in Qatar after victory against North Macedonia. UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

  2. 33′ – Goal – Bruno Fernandes (1 – 0)
  2. 90+2′ – verb. Joao Mutinho Door Vitainha
  3. 88′ – verb. Bernardo Silva dor Joao Felix
  4. 88′ – verb. Bruno Fernandes dor Matthias Nunes
  5. 88′- verb. Elgif Elmas Door Boban Nikolovy
  6. 77′ – Verv. Diogo Jota Dor Rafael Leos
  7. 77′ – Verv. Ottavio Dor William Carvalho
  8. 76′- verb. Tihomir Kostadinov door Stepan Ashkovsky
  9. 75′ – Yellow – Azzan Alioski
  10. 69′ – Yellow – Vissar Musliou
  11. 69′ – Geel – Joao Cancillo
  12. 66′ – Goal – Bruno Fernandes (2 – 0)
  13. 60′- verb. alexander trazhkovsky door darko churlinov

UEFA World Cup Qualifiersthe end29-03-2022 20:45

They couldn’t have disappeared, could they? Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will soon enter the World Cup after a win against North Macedonia. So keep an eye on the record books in Qatar… Bruno Fernandes was the one who scored the deciding goals…


