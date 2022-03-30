Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo go to the World Cup in Qatar after victory against North Macedonia. UEFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

- 33′ – Goal – Bruno Fernandes (1 – 0)
- 90+2′ – verb. Joao Mutinho Door Vitainha
- 88′ – verb. Bernardo Silva dor Joao Felix
- 88′ – verb. Bruno Fernandes dor Matthias Nunes
- 88′- verb. Elgif Elmas Door Boban Nikolovy
- 77′ – Verv. Diogo Jota Dor Rafael Leos
- 77′ – Verv. Ottavio Dor William Carvalho
- 76′- verb. Tihomir Kostadinov door Stepan Ashkovsky
- 75′ – Yellow – Azzan Alioski
- 69′ – Yellow – Vissar Musliou
- 69′ – Geel – Joao Cancillo
- 66′ – Goal – Bruno Fernandes (2 – 0)
- 60′- verb. alexander trazhkovsky door darko churlinov
UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
They couldn’t have disappeared, could they? Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will soon enter the World Cup after a win against North Macedonia. So keep an eye on the record books in Qatar… Bruno Fernandes was the one who scored the deciding goals…
Read Full News