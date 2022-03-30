Portugal and Poland through the barrage for World Cup football

No new surprises for North Macedonia: it went down 2–0 to Portugal, which could thus qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Immediately fifth World Cup for Ronaldo. Poland also managed to get a ticket to the World Cup thanks to the victory against Sweden.

After a stunt against Italy, North Macedonia was allowed to dream up a World Cup in Qatar. but it still had to Portugal And put Cristiano Ronaldo aside. However, the Portuguese were not surprised. Portugal claimed possession of the ball and tried to cross the North Macedonian wall in combination. After half an hour of playing it worked. Cristiano Ronaldo kept a good overview and found Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes. He did not hesitate and made the Portuguese sit on the roses. After more than an hour, he saw that it was time to turn the game around. Fernandes took the ball from Jota and hit goalkeeper Dmitrievsky.