Eight seeded teams have been confirmed for Friday’s World Cup final after Portugal cemented their place in the UEFA playoffs with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia.

Pot 1 includes host Qatar, along with the seven strongest nations qualifying for the final, according to the next FIFA world rankings, which will be officially published on Thursday before the draw.

1 Teams can:

Queue

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

This means Germany and the Netherlands, along with Denmark, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay, will be placed in Pot 2 and face the prospect of a tough group for the final, which will take place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

The…