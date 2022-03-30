Portugal beat North Macedonia to become top seed in World Cup final

Eight seeded teams have been confirmed for Friday’s World Cup final after Portugal cemented their place in the UEFA playoffs with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia.
Pot 1 includes host Qatar, along with the seven strongest nations qualifying for the final, according to the next FIFA world rankings, which will be officially published on Thursday before the draw.
Queue
Brazil
Belgium
France
Argentina
England
Spain
Portugal
This means Germany and the Netherlands, along with Denmark, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay, will be placed in Pot 2 and face the prospect of a tough group for the final, which will take place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.
